Dr. Phillip Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Cohen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Cohen, DPM
Dr. Phillip Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Cohen & Norton P A2208 Old Emmorton Rd Ste 101, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 515-7800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
I can't recommend Dr. Cohen highly enough. He was recommended by a friend who is a patient - and is also a physician. I've been a patient for about 12 years and he's made many recommendations that have been of incredible help and eliminated pain I've experienced. He's professional but friendly, thorough in his analysis and explains his diagnosis in understandable terms (w. exhibits). He's always found solutions and made recommendations that worked. Don't hesitate - he's an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Phillip Cohen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1104912344
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.