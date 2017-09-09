Overview of Dr. Phillip Cohen, DPM

Dr. Phillip Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Cohen works at Cohen & Norton P A in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.