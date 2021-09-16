Dr. Phillip Corona, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Corona, DPM
Overview of Dr. Phillip Corona, DPM
Dr. Phillip Corona, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Thibodaux, LA.
Dr. Corona works at
Dr. Corona's Office Locations
Doctors Flynn Manceaux Arcement Pizzolato of Thibodaux A Professional970 S Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-2335
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corona?
Dr. Corona is quick and straightforward. Following his advice has kept me able to get out of bed in the morning and stand on my two feet.
About Dr. Phillip Corona, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1689065559
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corona has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corona works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Corona. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.