Overview of Dr. Phillip Cosentino, MD

Dr. Phillip Cosentino, MD is a Pulmonologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Cosentino works at Todt Hill Medical Group in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.