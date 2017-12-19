Dr. Phillip Cosentino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosentino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Cosentino, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Cosentino, MD
Dr. Phillip Cosentino, MD is a Pulmonologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Cosentino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cosentino's Office Locations
-
1
Staten Island Office78 Todt Hill Rd Ste 206, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 816-0034
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cosentino?
If you're looking for what I called the "fast-food-style" medical attention with a 1 second "Hello, how ya doing", 2 minute "Tell me how you feel and I'll pretend to listen", and the "Yeah, yeah, take this medicine that big pharma is paying me to push" then Dr. Cosentino is NOT for you. He actually listened, asked questions, and helped ME determine the best form of treatment based on our conversation. He understands that at the end of the day we're all just people seeking answers.
About Dr. Phillip Cosentino, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1821039926
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cosentino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cosentino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cosentino works at
Dr. Cosentino speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosentino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosentino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosentino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosentino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.