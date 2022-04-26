Overview of Dr. Phillip Craft, MD

Dr. Phillip Craft, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Craft works at Body by Craft, Inc./ Phillip R. Craft, MD in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.