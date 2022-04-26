See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Phillip Craft, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Phillip Craft, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Phillip Craft, MD

Dr. Phillip Craft, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Craft works at Body by Craft, Inc./ Phillip R. Craft, MD in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Craft's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phillip R. Craft, MD, LLC
    777 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 301, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 535-3550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gigantomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gigantomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Craft?

    Apr 26, 2022
    From my virtual consult to post surgery care Dr. Craft and his staff were responsive to my needs, considerate and professional. I would recommend Body by Craft to any of my loved ones.
    — Apr 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Craft, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Phillip Craft, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Craft to family and friends

    Dr. Craft's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Craft

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Phillip Craft, MD.

    About Dr. Phillip Craft, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316025778
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tn College Med Chattanooga
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Craft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Craft has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Craft works at Body by Craft, Inc./ Phillip R. Craft, MD in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Craft’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Craft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Phillip Craft, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.