Dr. Phillip Dahan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (59)
Map Pin Small Reno, NV
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Phillip Dahan, MD

Dr. Phillip Dahan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dahan works at Advanced Aesthetic Plastic Sgy in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dahan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Ltd.
    10755 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 826-4477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Maria Angelopoulou — Apr 20, 2021
    About Dr. Phillip Dahan, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598821704
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McGill University Tchg Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • McGill U, Fac Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Dahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dahan works at Advanced Aesthetic Plastic Sgy in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Dahan’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

