Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.3 (14)
Map Pin Small Redondo Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM

Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Darragh works at Redondo Beach Podiatry Group in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Darragh's Office Locations

    Redondo Beach Podiatry Group
    2850 Artesia Blvd Ste 204, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 331-0485
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Redondo Beach Podiatry Group
    3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 137, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 331-0487
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Arthritic Foot & Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    37 years of experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1922044908
    • 1922044908
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beverly Hills Med Ctr|Beverly Hills Medical Center
    Internship
    • San Francisco Vamc
    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darragh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darragh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darragh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darragh has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darragh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Darragh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darragh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darragh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darragh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

