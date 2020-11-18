Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darragh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM
Overview of Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM
Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Darragh's Office Locations
-
1
Redondo Beach Podiatry Group2850 Artesia Blvd Ste 204, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Directions (310) 331-0485Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Redondo Beach Podiatry Group3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 137, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 331-0487Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Darragh patient care is great, I’m sorry to hear he is leaving the South Bay, does anyone know why?
About Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922044908
Education & Certifications
- Beverly Hills Med Ctr|Beverly Hills Medical Center
- San Francisco Vamc
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
