Dr. Phillip Dickinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Phillip Dickinson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Eugene J Basiliere MD Inc765 Medical Center Ct Ste 209, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (760) 424-9989
Scripps Physicians Medical Group8554 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 464-4469
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dickinson performed an inguinal hernia procedure. He opted to do it open, not laparoscopically. Didn't really matter, it went perfectly! Great surgeon.
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Dickinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickinson has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Lipomas and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dickinson speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.