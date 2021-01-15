Overview of Dr. Phillip Dickinson, MD

Dr. Phillip Dickinson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Dickinson works at Eugene J Basiliere MD Inc in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Lipomas and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.