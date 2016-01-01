Dr. Phillip Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Epstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Epstein, MD
Dr. Phillip Epstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine.
Dr. Epstein's Office Locations
Advanced Neurodiagnostics1020 Milwaukee Ave Ste 280, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Phillip Epstein, MD
- English
- 1093757080
Education & Certifications
- Fulbright
- University Of Chicago/Agnew State Hospital California
- University of Illinois Chicago
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.