Dr. Phillip Esce, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Esce, MD
Dr. Phillip Esce, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from UMDNJ/SOM and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.
Dr. Esce's Office Locations
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Spartanburg1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-6396
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First visit with this surgeon and I think the world of him. He really listened and took his time to review my MRI and various options. I found someone who cares with a great surgery approach.
About Dr. Phillip Esce, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1457322406
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- UMDNJ/SOM
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esce has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Esce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esce.
