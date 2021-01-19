Dr. Fleshner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillip Fleshner, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Fleshner, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Fleshner works at
Locations
Karen Zaghiyan, MD8737 Beverly Blvd Ste 101, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 289-9224
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 289-9224Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent !! Very pleased and to the point
About Dr. Phillip Fleshner, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1881695286
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
