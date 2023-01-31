Overview of Dr. Phillip Frantzis, MD

Dr. Phillip Frantzis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Frantzis works at FRANTZIS PHILLIP MD OFFICE in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.