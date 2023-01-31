Dr. Phillip Frantzis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frantzis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Frantzis, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Frantzis, MD
Dr. Phillip Frantzis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Dr. Frantzis' Office Locations
Frantzis Phillip MD Office950 W Monroe St Ste 200, Jackson, MI 49202 Directions (517) 788-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
There is no better surgeon on the planet of this Earth! His personality is awesome! I have 1000% confidence in this amazing man!!!
About Dr. Phillip Frantzis, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frantzis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frantzis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frantzis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frantzis has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frantzis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Frantzis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frantzis.
