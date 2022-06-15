Overview

Dr. Phillip Gaca, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belmont, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Gaca works at MDVIP - Belmont, Michigan in Belmont, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.