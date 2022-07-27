Dr. Phillip Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Garcia, MD
Dr. Phillip Garcia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
Garcia Institute Town Center7807 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 203-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
Dr. García is absolutely the best plastic surgeon in North FL. He did my procedures , and he is an artist! I am very happy with my results, Dr García and all his staff members are amazing
About Dr. Phillip Garcia, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922105600
Education & Certifications
- E Gaylon McCullough
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Jacksonville University
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.