Dr. Phillip Grob, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Santa Rosa, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Phillip Grob, MD

Dr. Phillip Grob, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grob's Office Locations

    339 College Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 573-0223
    1400 N Dutton Ave Ste 17, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 291-2367
    County of Sonoma
    2225 Challenger Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 565-4970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 10, 2020
Such a wealth of knowledge regarding best medications for Dementia care. Truly a God Send
Rosie Cox — Feb 10, 2020
About Dr. Phillip Grob, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • 1588725253
Education & Certifications

  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
