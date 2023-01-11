Dr. Phillip Hagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Hagan, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Hagan, MD
Dr. Phillip Hagan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin / Madison
Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, PA2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 631-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AOA- West14700 W Saint Teresa St Ste 120, Wichita, KS 67235 Directions (316) 631-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Nmc Health
- William Newton Hospital
Dr. Hagan is very personable and thorough. He listens well and provided a solution that was neither overly aggressive nor ineffective.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
