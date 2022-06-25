See All Anesthesiologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Phillip Haggerty, MD

Anesthesiology
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Phillip Haggerty, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Haggerty works at Anesthesiology and Pain Management Consultants Inc in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Alcoa, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anesthesiology and Pain Management Consultants Inc
    2606 Greenway Dr Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 687-3313
  2. 2
    Anesthesiology and Pain Management Consultants Inc
    186 Airport Plaza Blvd Ste E, Alcoa, TN 37701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 687-3313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 25, 2022
    I was a little nervous about the thought of being in a pain clinic for my pain because some bad things I have heard.But after talking to Dr.Haggerty and meeting his staff it put my mind at ease.They have taken excellent care of me and took time to listen to any of concerns I may have and always give me their expert advise.I would highly recommend them to any one who is suffering.They go by the rules yes but they have treated me like a person and helped me a great deal.Unfortuntly I had to stop going to take care of some stomach issues and helping my moma who is nearing the end I will miss these kind and caring folks who have cared for mè over a year now.I can only hope things will work out to where some day I could go back to them because I trust them and it's always a little scary to see a new Dr you don't know.But I have hope things will work out.Keep up the Good work and hope in the future to see you all again ??
    Gail Spivey — Jun 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Haggerty, MD
    About Dr. Phillip Haggerty, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902820954
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Haggerty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haggerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haggerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haggerty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haggerty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haggerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haggerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

