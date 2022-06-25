Dr. Phillip Haggerty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haggerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Haggerty, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Haggerty, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Locations
Anesthesiology and Pain Management Consultants Inc2606 Greenway Dr Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37918 Directions (865) 687-3313
Anesthesiology and Pain Management Consultants Inc186 Airport Plaza Blvd Ste E, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 687-3313
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a little nervous about the thought of being in a pain clinic for my pain because some bad things I have heard.But after talking to Dr.Haggerty and meeting his staff it put my mind at ease.They have taken excellent care of me and took time to listen to any of concerns I may have and always give me their expert advise.I would highly recommend them to any one who is suffering.They go by the rules yes but they have treated me like a person and helped me a great deal.Unfortuntly I had to stop going to take care of some stomach issues and helping my moma who is nearing the end I will miss these kind and caring folks who have cared for mè over a year now.I can only hope things will work out to where some day I could go back to them because I trust them and it's always a little scary to see a new Dr you don't know.But I have hope things will work out.Keep up the Good work and hope in the future to see you all again ??
About Dr. Phillip Haggerty, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902820954
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
