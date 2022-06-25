Overview

Dr. Phillip Haggerty, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Haggerty works at Anesthesiology and Pain Management Consultants Inc in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Alcoa, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.