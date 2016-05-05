See All General Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Phillip Heyse, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (10)
Map Pin Small Dayton, OH
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Phillip Heyse, MD

Dr. Phillip Heyse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Heyse works at Wright State Physicians in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heyse's Office Locations

    Charles R Smith DO Inc
    30 E Apple St Ste 6258, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 245-7900
    Dayton Surgeons, Inc.
    1 Elizabeth Pl # 10A, Dayton, OH 45417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 228-4126

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 05, 2016
    Great doctor that care for the patience
    michael jones in sidney ohio — May 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Heyse, MD
    About Dr. Phillip Heyse, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467603175
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wright State Integrated Surg Res
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Heyse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heyse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heyse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heyse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heyse works at Wright State Physicians in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Heyse’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Heyse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heyse.

