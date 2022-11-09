Overview

Dr. Phillip Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Floyds Knobs, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Johnson works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Floyds Knobs, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.