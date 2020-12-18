Dr. Phillip Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Jones, MD
Dr. Phillip Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates-Nrthrn CA131 Raley Blvd, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 897-4500
Orthopedic Associates of Northern California6127 Clark Rd Ste 200, Paradise, CA 95969 Directions (530) 872-1745
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Jones was excellent. He has a wonderful bedside manner. Does not keep you waiting long and is very compassionate and caring in the room. I highly recommended Dr. Jones' treatment and care to all of the community. Im pleased with my results and with the staff. Very polite. Great office. His medical assistants are the best and always smiling.
About Dr. Phillip Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1922204494
Education & Certifications
- U.C.L.A.
- Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
