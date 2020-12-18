Overview of Dr. Phillip Jones, MD

Dr. Phillip Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Tahoe Forest Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Orthopedic Associates-Nrthrn CA in Chico, CA with other offices in Paradise, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.