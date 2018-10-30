See All Rheumatologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Phillip Kallen, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Delray Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Phillip Kallen, MD

Dr. Phillip Kallen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Kallen works at Arthritis Associates South FL in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kallen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Pharmacy Services of South Florida
    5130 Linton Blvd Ste F1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-0600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Patient Ratings (10)
    Oct 30, 2018
    Dr. Kallen is the smartest doctor we use. He is an excellent diagnostician. My mother-in-law, my husband and I have been seeing him on and off for the past 20 years. I can only recommend him with the highest recommendation possible.
    Maureen and Mike — Oct 30, 2018
    About Dr. Phillip Kallen, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871694505
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Kallen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kallen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kallen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kallen works at Arthritis Associates South FL in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kallen’s profile.

    Dr. Kallen has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kallen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

