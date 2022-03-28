Overview of Dr. Phillip Kempf, MD

Dr. Phillip Kempf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Aristotle University Of Thessaloniki, Faculty Of Medicine|Fac Med U Thessaloniki and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Kempf works at Arthritis Clinic of Northern Virginia in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.