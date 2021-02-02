Overview of Dr. Phillip Kissel, MD

Dr. Phillip Kissel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kissel works at Phillip Kissel MD A Professional Corp. in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Traumatic Brain Injury and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.