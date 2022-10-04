Dr. Phillip Koren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Koren, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Phillip Koren, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Cardiac Care at Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Koren treated my mother who had very significant problems with A-fib and very high blood pressure that was not manageable on the high doses of medication she was on. He was able to figure out the right combination of medications that resolved our problem. He was reassuring and friendly and made my mother feel at ease. He was careful, took his time to listen to our concerns and was able to explain to us in simple terms a course of action. I would highly recommend Dr. Koren to anyone who needs assistance in this area.
About Dr. Phillip Koren, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Yiddish
- Male
- 1831142207
Education & Certifications
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Med Coll Penn
- Med Coll Penn
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
