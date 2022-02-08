Overview of Dr. Phillip Kramer, MD

Dr. Phillip Kramer, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Chapman College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Kramer works at JFK Neuroscience Institute in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.