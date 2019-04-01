Overview of Dr. Phillip Kravetz, MD

Dr. Phillip Kravetz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kravetz works at Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman, AL with other offices in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.