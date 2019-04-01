Dr. Phillip Kravetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kravetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Kravetz, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Kravetz, MD
Dr. Phillip Kravetz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kravetz's Office Locations
Cullman Spine Institute Inc.1300 Bridge Creek Dr NE Ste B, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 735-5560
El Paso Specialty Physicians Group1720 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-7465
- 3 1948 AL Highway 157 Ste 250, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 735-5560
- 4 2895 PO Box, Cullman, AL 35056 Directions (256) 735-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
i never usually leave reviews, and i guess most people with good results don't leave them. i think its the rare patient who doesnt like doctor or have a great experience that always seems to leave these things. i know the doctor here has treated thousands of patients successfully!
About Dr. Phillip Kravetz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Rush Med Center Rush Med School
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kravetz has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kravetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kravetz speaks Spanish.
