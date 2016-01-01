Dr. Phillip Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Lambert, MD
Dr. Phillip Lambert, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Central Michigan University1000 HOUGHTON AVE, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-6800Wednesday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Phillip Lambert, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1811092968
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lambert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lambert works at
Dr. Lambert has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

