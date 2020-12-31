Dr. Phillip Langsdon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langsdon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Langsdon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional One Health.
Dr. Langsdon's Office Locations
Germantown Ambulatory Surgical7499 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-6465
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Langsdon is an excellent plastic surgeon. He gives his honest opinion, his staff is excellent, and the fees, reasonable.
About Dr. Phillip Langsdon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Indiana University Medical Center
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- University of North Alabama
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langsdon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langsdon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langsdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Langsdon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langsdon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langsdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langsdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.