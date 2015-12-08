Overview

Dr. Phillip Latham, MD is a Dermatologist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Latham works at DERMATOLOGY & SKIN SURGERY in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.