See All General Surgeons in Flowood, MS
Dr. Phillip Ley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Phillip Ley, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (86)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Phillip Ley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Ley works at Merit Health Surgical Oncology in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Merit Health Surgical Oncology
    1020 N Flowood Dr Ste A, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 933-6132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Central
  • Merit Health Woman's Hospital
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ley?

    Dec 25, 2022
    I am thankful for Dr. Ley and his team helping me with my breast cancer. When I had decided that I wanted to do an "aesthetic flat closure" instead of reconstruction, Dr. Ley was completely supportive. The surgery went well and the end result is just as I hoped. He even went the extra step to place the drains off to the side so it didn't mess up the final appearance at all. I'm thankful for his attention, experience, and even patience with us as we always came in with a list of questions and feelings of uncertainty. When I felt scared it might be growing back, he didn't hesitate to do an ultrasound for me. This is a stressful time and I was thankful that I could rely on him.
    Elise Norman — Dec 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Ley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Phillip Ley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ley to family and friends

    Dr. Ley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Phillip Ley, MD.

    About Dr. Phillip Ley, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790890499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex/MD Anderson Canc Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Scott and White Clin/Tex Texas A&M Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Scott and White Clin/Tex Texas A&M Health Science Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Ley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ley works at Merit Health Surgical Oncology in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Ley’s profile.

    Dr. Ley has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Ley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Phillip Ley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.