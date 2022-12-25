Dr. Phillip Ley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Ley, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Ley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Locations
Merit Health Surgical Oncology1020 N Flowood Dr Ste A, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 933-6132
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Central
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am thankful for Dr. Ley and his team helping me with my breast cancer. When I had decided that I wanted to do an "aesthetic flat closure" instead of reconstruction, Dr. Ley was completely supportive. The surgery went well and the end result is just as I hoped. He even went the extra step to place the drains off to the side so it didn't mess up the final appearance at all. I'm thankful for his attention, experience, and even patience with us as we always came in with a list of questions and feelings of uncertainty. When I felt scared it might be growing back, he didn't hesitate to do an ultrasound for me. This is a stressful time and I was thankful that I could rely on him.
About Dr. Phillip Ley, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790890499
Education & Certifications
- University Tex/MD Anderson Canc Center
- Scott and White Clin/Tex Texas A&M Health Science Center
- Scott and White Clin/Tex Texas A&M Health Science Center
- Baylor Coll Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Ley has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ley speaks Spanish.
