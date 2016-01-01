Overview of Dr. Phillip Lortz, MD

Dr. Phillip Lortz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lortz works at Seymour Bigayer DPM PA in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.