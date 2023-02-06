Dr. Phillip Ludkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Ludkowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Ludkowski, MD
Dr. Phillip Ludkowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Ludkowski's Office Locations
Illionis Bone and Joint Institute1300 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 870-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
IBJI Lake Zurich OrthoDoc1253 S Rand Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047 Directions (847) 870-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had a knee replacement by Dr. Ludkowski, and I could not be happier with the results. He is professional, caring, and skilled.
About Dr. Phillip Ludkowski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104879824
Education & Certifications
- Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Oxford, England
- University Texas SW Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- ROCKFORD COLLEGE
