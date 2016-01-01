Dr. Phillip Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Marshall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Marshall, MD
Dr. Phillip Marshall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Maryland and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and TriCities Hospital.
Dr. Marshall's Office Locations
Insight Physicians7101 Jahnke Rd # 550A, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 373-6291Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Phillip Marshall, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1225295413
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- University of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marshall speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
