Dr. Phillip McAllister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip McAllister, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip McAllister, MD
Dr. Phillip McAllister, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McAllister's Office Locations
- 1 2315 Myrtle St Ste L90, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7575
-
2
Baton Rouge General Neurosurgery8595 Picardy Ave Ste 220, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 237-1815
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McAllister?
Saved my wife's life. We went around the country for 5 years trying to find out what was wrong with my wife. He figured it out instantly and performed surgery within two weeks. She knew she was better when she woke up in the recovery room. Exceptional skills. Straight forward, no non-sense bed side manners was find with us. Steve R. Houma, LA
About Dr. Phillip McAllister, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740286699
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Hosp
- WV U
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAllister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAllister has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAllister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.