Dr. Phillip Melendez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Philipp R Melendez MD3543 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 325-7103
Dr. Phillip Melendez is a rare Physician in this generation. He has a true passion for the well being and safety of his patients. I am 79 years of age with serious health issues and was requesting surgery clearance. He evaluated my overall issues and age very carefully and gave me his very sincere, and professional opinion. He did not advise surgery for me without trying an alternative medical device which so far is working fine. I have given this a lot of thought and I know he is right. He is the Surgeon taking the risk. And I feel my life and the risk factors are very important to him. I do have a narrow window of clearance and wellness to do the surgery. And the risk is medium to high. I am very impressed with his judgment. And how he obviously cares about his patients with his whole heart and soul. A Physician with high Standards of Professionalism. His entire Staff is very caring and professional as well..I am very grateful!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Kern Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
