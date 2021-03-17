See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Phillip Menashe, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Phillip Menashe, MD

Dr. Phillip Menashe, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Menashe works at Desert Ctr For Alrgy & Chst Dis in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Menashe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Center for Allergy & Chest Disease
    6970 E Chauncey Ln Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 788-7211
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Asthma

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 17, 2021
    I miss this wonderful physician tremendously! He's been my lung guy for years, then made a move from WA to AZ. I recommend him very highly to everyone. As mentioned by others, he's patient, doesn't rush, provides the best med options. Phoenix got lucky getting this man. I give him a 10! He also was my son's doc and he appreciated the care given as well.
    Darlene — Mar 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Menashe, MD
    About Dr. Phillip Menashe, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942347711
    Education & Certifications

    • Norwalk Hosp|Norwalk Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
    Residency
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Menashe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menashe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menashe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menashe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menashe works at Desert Ctr For Alrgy & Chst Dis in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Menashe’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Menashe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menashe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menashe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menashe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.