Dr. Phillip Mendis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Mendis, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Mendis, MD
Dr. Phillip Mendis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Mendis works at
Dr. Mendis' Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (833) 989-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendis?
Dr Mendis was very attentive and explained everything very clearly. He did a thorough examination and came up with a logical plan. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Phillip Mendis, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Male
- 1952795924
Education & Certifications
- St. Mary Mercy Hospital, Livonia, Mi
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Magruder Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendis works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.