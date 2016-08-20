Dr. Phillip Milne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Milne, MD
Dr. Phillip Milne, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Aloha Cardiology LLC210 Imi Kala St Ste 209, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 242-9912
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Family Style service and follow up. Very accommodating and patient with clients
About Dr. Phillip Milne, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1710082060
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Milne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milne has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.