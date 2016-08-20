Overview

Dr. Phillip Milne, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Milne works at ALOHA CARDIOLOGY LLC in Wailuku, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.