Dr. Phillip Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Moore, MD
Dr. Phillip Moore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem2827 Lyndhurst Ave Ste 203, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Dr. Moore is a treasure and a consummate professional. I’ve never been so impressed with a doctor as I was with Dr. Moore. He was concise, transparent, humble and knowledgeable. Simply said; Dr. Moore was impressive and amazing! I’m a huge fan.
About Dr. Phillip Moore, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215119151
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.