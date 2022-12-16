Dr. Phillip Musikanth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musikanth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Musikanth, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Musikanth, MD
Dr. Phillip Musikanth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Musikanth works at
Dr. Musikanth's Office Locations
Peter J. Ruane M.d. Inc.5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 401, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 954-1072
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I retired from a teaching hospital as a department head and met hundreds of professors, doctors, interns and residents along the way. I've never met anyone like Dr. Musikanth. He is highly respected in the medical community and everyone knows how much he cares for his patients. He treats you like family. He volunteers as a board member and medical consultant for local non-profits, an extension of his empathy and compassion. Dr. Musikanth actually began his career in South Africa treating patients in impoverished villages. We are lucky he came here. I feel privileged to be a patient of 20 years, which is why I know so much about him. He is seeing new patients, but it may take time to get your first appointment.
About Dr. Phillip Musikanth, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1760495741
Education & Certifications
- University S Ca School Of Med
- University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences

Dr. Musikanth speaks Afrikaans.
