Dr. Phillip Northcross, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Northcross, MD
Dr. Phillip Northcross, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Northcross' Office Locations
R. Bartholomew Gibbs MD PC1215 POPLAR AVE, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 523-7781
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Came in to establish New Patient Care at his new office on Poplar. The staff was friendly and attentive! I like my Doctors and Practitioners to be frank and forthright with information critical to my health. Dr. Northcross and his staff will are officially on my team!
About Dr. Phillip Northcross, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831166677
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Northcross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northcross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Northcross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northcross.
