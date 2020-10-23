Overview of Dr. Phillip Parr, MD

Dr. Phillip Parr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Parr works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.