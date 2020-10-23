Dr. Phillip Parr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Parr, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Parr, MD
Dr. Phillip Parr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Parr's Office Locations
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 706-0962Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Parr is an excellent doctor he took time and explained my condition to me better than all previous doctors combined I was very satisfied with my visit today. Marie Ratliff
About Dr. Phillip Parr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Hospital
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Shands Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
