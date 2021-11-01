Dr. Phillip Parry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Parry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Phillip Parry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Phillip Parry MD61 Whitcher St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2326
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Parry is first class. He helped me and he and his professional staff can help you. I thank God for him. D.J. Harrington
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Neurosurgery
