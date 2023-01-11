Dr. Phillip Penny, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Penny, DO
Overview of Dr. Phillip Penny, DO
Dr. Phillip Penny, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.
Dr. Penny works at
Dr. Penny's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Woodlawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penny?
I had total hip replacement 4 weeks ago and I had NO physical therapy at all! He was very thorough, gave me all of the information I needed to be successful and I was walking that first day. I used a walker for a few days but it wasn’t really necessary, just a precaution. He is quick in surgery and always on time. A+++! I highly recommend him for any major orthopedic surgery!
About Dr. Phillip Penny, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1326311481
Education & Certifications
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penny has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penny works at
Dr. Penny has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Penny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.