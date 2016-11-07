Dr. Pierorazio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip Pierorazio, MD
Dr. Phillip Pierorazio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pierorazio works at
Dr. Pierorazio's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital, 600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I went to Dr. Pierorazio in May 2015 for a 2nd opinion. After meeting him, I knew I wanted him to perform my surgery. He explained everything thoroughly, was very positive, and had a wonderful bedside manner. He gave me his email address and answered any questions I had within 24 hours. I had a partial nephrectomy in June 2015 to remove a renal cancer carcinoma. The surgery was a great success and Dr. Pierorazio was wonderful through the entire process.
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
