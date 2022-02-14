Dr. Phillip Pullen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Pullen, DO
Overview of Dr. Phillip Pullen, DO
Dr. Phillip Pullen, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Pullen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pullen's Office Locations
-
1
SunCare Orthopaedics8370 W Hillsborough Ave Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 302-1733
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pullen?
During and after my visit with Dr. Pullen could stop thinking and telling my wife and others how AMAZING and THROUGH he is. Spent ample time explaining my injures and options avaible to me at 76 yrs old. Wish I had met him a knee replacement and 2 back surgeries early. Amazing person a credit to medial field. Thanks andGod Bless
About Dr. Phillip Pullen, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1679575500
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pullen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pullen accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pullen works at
Dr. Pullen speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pullen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.