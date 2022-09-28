See All Alternative Care in Boise, ID
Dr. Phillip Redd, DO

Functional Medicine
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Phillip Redd, DO is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Functional Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Redd works at True Health of Idaho in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    True Health of Idaho
    10556 W Business Park Ln, Boise, ID 83709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 600-1601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Joint Pain
Overweight
Memory Evaluation
Joint Pain
Overweight

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Corizon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Noridian
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Dr. Redd gets to the root cause of disease and reverses it. He genuinely cares about his patients and has great success in healing them.
    — Sep 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Redd, DO
    About Dr. Phillip Redd, DO

    Specialties
    • Functional Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134296106
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Redd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Redd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

