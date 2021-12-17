Dr. Phillip Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Reid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Reid, MD
Dr. Phillip Reid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from Stanford University, CA and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Reid's Office Locations
Astera Cancer Care75 Veronica Ave Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 246-4882
Astera Cancer CareJ2 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-7750
The Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 2500, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 927-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reid was very thorough, personable, and friendly. He took his time explaining my condition in detail and really put me at ease. I am very glad to find this caring and experienced doctor in my community and wish that all doctors rise to the level of care that he and his center provide.
About Dr. Phillip Reid, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1093703969
Education & Certifications
- Dana Farber Cancer Institute|Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Brigham & Women's Hospital-Harvard Medical School
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Stanford University, CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid has seen patients for Neutropenia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.