Overview of Dr. Phillip Riley, DPM

Dr. Phillip Riley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Riley works at ETSU Health in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.