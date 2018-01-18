See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Phillip Robinson, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Sterling Heights, MI
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Phillip Robinson, MD

Dr. Phillip Robinson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Robinson works at Beaumont Family Medicine - Sterling Heights in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Family Medicine Center
    44250 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 964-9715
  2. 2
    Ascension Genesys Hospital
    1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 849-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Phillip Robinson, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366424392
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

