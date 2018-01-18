Dr. Phillip Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Robinson, MD
Dr. Phillip Robinson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
Beaumont Family Medicine Center44250 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 964-9715
Ascension Genesys Hospital1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (248) 849-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
We were'nt able to take our time and look for a cardiac surgeon, but we feel fortunate that my husband was under Dr. Robinson's care and will be forever grateful for his expertise. My husband was told he needed bypass surgery and would require a few dialysis treatments prior. He requested an appointment with Dr. Robinson to go over questions he had and received that appointment right away. He took his time and was very thorough explaining the procedure and caring for him after. THANK YOU DR!
About Dr. Phillip Robinson, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
