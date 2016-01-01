Dr. Phillip Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Ross, MD
Dr. Phillip Ross, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Ross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
-
1
UC Health Orthopdcs/Sprts Medcn222 Piedmont Ave Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8690
-
2
West Chester Hospital Outpatient Imaging Center7690 Discovery Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8690
-
3
Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - (holmes)200 Albert Sabin Way Ste 1007, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 475-8690
-
4
Uc Health - West Chester Hospital7700 University Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 298-8057
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
About Dr. Phillip Ross, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1295178614
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.