Dr. Phillip Ross, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Phillip Ross, MD

Dr. Phillip Ross, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Ross works at UC Health Orthopdcs/Sprts Medcn in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UC Health Orthopdcs/Sprts Medcn
    222 Piedmont Ave Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-8690
  2. 2
    West Chester Hospital Outpatient Imaging Center
    7690 Discovery Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-8690
  3. 3
    Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - (holmes)
    200 Albert Sabin Way Ste 1007, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-8690
  4. 4
    Uc Health - West Chester Hospital
    7700 University Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 298-8057

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Phillip Ross, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295178614
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

