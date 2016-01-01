Overview of Dr. Phillip Ross, MD

Dr. Phillip Ross, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Ross works at UC Health Orthopdcs/Sprts Medcn in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.